Now that Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event is finally here, you can save big on spring beauty must-haves. Besides deals on best-selling products from Urban Decay, Clinique and Benefit Cosmetics, Ulta is adding some of its newest products and brands to the three-week sale. So whether you’re gearing up to try a new foundation, moisturizer or something else this spring, check the event daily so you can scoop up the best beauty deals before they sell out.

What you need to know about Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

What is Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty?

Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is the beauty retailer’s most anticipated sales event, second only to their Black Friday sale. During each day of the event, up to six prestige and luxury products are 50% off. Considering that some of these products will reach their lowest prices of the year, it’s no surprise they’re referred to as Beauty Steals.

Based on Ulta’s own event calendar, certain days have Surprise Steals — also 50% off — that are only revealed the day of the sale. So far, Surprise Steals have included new brands and trending products, such as the Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

What is on sale during the 21 Days of Beauty event?

The Beauty Steals of the event includes a well-curated assortment of cosmetics, skin care, devices and supplements. Products from popular brands ranging from MAC Cosmetics to Murad are part of the sale, as are several newer brands Ulta recently welcomed. The sale also includes a large assortment of vegan, sustainable and cruelty-free items, many of which have earned Ulta’s prestigious Conscious Beauty badge.

Perks of shopping Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event

Besides getting the best prices of the season on favorite products, there are a few more perks to shopping Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event.

Rewards: Every purchase during the event contributes to Ultamate Rewards, which can be cashed in to buy prestige and luxury products. You can maximize rewards by activating offers in the app, some of which let you earn up to five times as many points.

Every purchase during the event contributes to Ultamate Rewards, which can be cashed in to buy prestige and luxury products. You can maximize rewards by activating offers in the app, some of which let you earn up to five times as many points. Shipping: Ulta currently offers free shipping at $35, and Diamond or Platinum Ultamate members get free shipping on all Beauty Steals purchases.

Ulta currently offers free shipping at $35, and Diamond or Platinum Ultamate members get free shipping on all Beauty Steals purchases. Easy pick-ups: Instead of waiting for your Beauty Steals to arrive in the mail, most products are eligible for in-store and curbside pickup in 2 hours or less.

Instead of waiting for your Beauty Steals to arrive in the mail, most products are eligible for in-store and curbside pickup in 2 hours or less. Virtual Try-On: You can now “try on” most Beauty Steals virtually through the Ulta app using one of your photos. The virtual experience is most popular for lip products— and there are plenty on sale during the event.

Today’s top deals for Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty

Clinique High Impact Mascara

Clinique’s best-selling mascara, known for deeply-saturated color, adds extreme volume and length. The formula is perfect for sensitive eyes because it’s free of parabens, oils, fragrances and phthalates.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip Gloss

The light-diffusing formula, available in three shades, leaves lips with an iridescent shine and wet finish. The hydrating gloss keeps lips soft and smooth all day.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

Snail mucin, this year’s “it” skin care ingredient, is found in Cosrx’s pH-balanced, lightweight moisturizer. The formula plumps up skin and minimizes the appearance of fine lines.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

LashFood Phyto-Medic Natural Eyelash Enhancer

If you dream of thicker, longer lashes, this lightweight serum promises to deliver results in as little as 4 weeks. The vegan and cruelty-free formula nourishes lashes at the follicle to stimulate growth.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

SeroVital hGH Dietary Supplement

This supplement promises to boost the natural production of human growth hormone and is said to support better sleep, increased energy and immune health.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

