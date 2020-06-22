Tyson Foods speaks about coronavirus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is speaking out after reports of China suspending poultry imports from a Tyson facility due to confirmed coronavirus cases among employees.

The Springdale, Arkansas plant has 481 positive cases, more than 3,700 employees were tested for the virus.

198 of those cases were asymptomatic.

A Tyson spokesperson says quote, “At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food safety and inspection service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” end quote.

That spokesperson added that there is no evidence to support transmission of covid-19 through food.