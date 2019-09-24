Two in custody in connection to former Liberal High School fire

Officials have two suspects in custody in connection to the fire that erupted from the former Liberal High School Sunday night.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office followed leads on Monday that led them to two males, both residents of Liberal.

One is a 27-year-old and the other a 24-year-old; both of their names have yet to be released as they await formal filing of criminal charges. Both are being held on suspicion of arson and burglary.

The fire broke out after ten last night in the lower level of the old high school. Crews remained on-scene Monday morning to demolish what was left of the building and put out any remaining smolders.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photo courtesy of Joe Davis.