Turpentine Creek is in the process of building pools for the animals. You can donate and help them get the pools built.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

239 Turpentine Creek Lane

Eureka Springs AR 726932

(479) 253-5841

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has many different types of Lodging. They have family lodging as well as adult lodging. They also have Family Friendly Tents & a Tree House Bungalow. They do not allow pets in any of their rooms.

They have fun activities going on every month. You can search their website and their Facebook page.

