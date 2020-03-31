Turkey hunting begins tomorrow, despite statewide stay-at-home order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Turkey hunting season begins on Wednesday in Kansas, but with the potential spread of the coronavirus on people’s minds, some are concerned it could affect the season.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), turkey hunting season will start as normal. Kansas residents are allowed to travel within the state to hunt, as long as they have the proper hunting permits.

“If somebody goes out turkey hunting and they’re not in a group of more than 10 and they’re socially distanced — that’s perfectly fine,” said Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, “In fact, we encourage outdoor activity.”

However, the Governor warns out-of-state hunters to not enter Kansas to hunt, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. KDWPT is offering refunds for hunting permits.

“If you’re coming in and you have permits, we will give you the money back for those if you choose not to travel. We encourage you to stay home and be safe,” explained Brad Loveless, Secretary of the KDWPT.

For more information on Kansas turkey hunting or how to get a permit refund, visit the KDWPT website.