Traffic Backed up on I-44 Eastbound

A crash just west of Sarcoxie is causing backups along interstate 44 this evening.
A tractor trailer flipped on its side causing the load to go across the shoulder.
Wrecker crews drug the tractor trailer further up the interstate to clear up the area.
Traffic is down to one lane through the crash area.
Here’s the latest from MODOT:
MoDOT Traveler Information Map Expect delays due to VEHICLE CRASHI-44 Eastbound (JASPER County)
Impact reported at 02:47 PM on 06/21/2019. Expect delays for next 2 hour(s).
NOTE: ACCIDENT I-44 EB PAST EXIT 29 ROUTE U/BUS 44 SARCOXIE/LA RUSSELL AT MM 32.8 RIGHT LANE CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 4:32 PM (-94050374,37076792)