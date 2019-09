Jasper County, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of an upcoming ramp closure.

Missouri Route 66 to eastbound I-44 on ramp at mile marker 15.2, east of Joplin, will be closed for deck repair.

Drivers should find alternative routes on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, Sept. 25 – 27, from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Message boards will also alert drivers to the ramp closing.

