TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- It’s a growing issue across the state of Kansas, especially in rural communities. Data from ChildCare Aware of Kansas and the Department for Children and Families shows there are not enough childcare options available for families.

With increased employment in the state, there is more need for suitable childcare. However, according to Kansas childcare resource non-profit, ChildCare Aware of Kansas, many counties in the state have no childcare centers and very few licensed daycare homes. Like in Wichita County, where there is only one licensed daycare facility but shows upwards of 146 children in need of care.