Today is your last day to register to vote in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Today, Wednesday, Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in Missouri. You must be registered in order to vote.

St. Louis County election officials are pushing people to send in applications early this year. This would give them more time to make sure they can receive your application and send them back as quickly as possible.

Already – officials say they have received requests for 140,000 absentee ballots. They have already had more than 30,000 returned.

Another big difference in the general election this year for the St. Louis County is that voters can vote at any polling place in the county, including by mail or in person. However, a major change to mail-in voting in Missouri could be in the works. The Missouri Supreme Court is debating whether requiring a notary is constitutional.

Missouri is one of only three states requiring mail-in and some absentee ballots to be notarized. Organizations like the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP of Missouri, and Missouri’s League of Women Voters all say it is an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote.

For more information visit St. Louis County Board of Elections.