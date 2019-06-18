Three suffer gunshot wounds in Newton Co shooting, suspect in custody is one of the wounded

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives are investigating a fatal shooting, they say could have been centered around a custody issue.

Monday afternoon Newton Co Sheriff Chris Jennings updated us in a media briefing in his office.

“There were witnesses, to the incident and all the witnesses seem to be in agreement to how it happened, so we will be bringing charges against the 58-year-old white male,” says Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings.

Sheriff Jennings told us that three people suffered gunshot wounds. One is a fatality. And another one of the wounded is in custody as the suspected shooter.

Sheriff Jennings also assured us this to be an isolated incident. There is no current threat to the public.

They hope to be able to release more information Tuesday.