Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three people are behind bars after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a car chase through Newton and Jasper counties.

Around 8:00 this morning a Newton County deputy noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen, east of the “Q Store,” near Greenwood Drive. Deputies tried to stop the car, but it sped off — starting a pursuit that continued into Joplin.

The car crashed through two fences and hit a parked car before finally stopping on the 1800 block of south Kentucky Avenue. That’s where an eye-witness, who did not wish to be identified, saw two men and a woman get out of the car and started running.

All three were captured and arrested in the area of 17th and South Grand Avenue around 8:30 A.M. The newton county sheriff tells us the suspects are facing charges for receiving stolen property and tampering, with additional counts likely to follow.