Thomas Jefferson tennis coach named Coach of the Year

A local high school coach gets the surprise of a lifetime.

Tom Brumfield is the boys tennis coach at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

During a school assembly on Friday, he was surprised with the honor of Missouri Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

But, the award wasn’t just a testament to the success he and his program has had over the years.

“A lot of times, awards are given when you just win the state and so forth, and getting that award and knowing it comes from other areas of coaching, not just winning, that places it even closer to the heart,” Brumfield explained. “I guess that you know what you’re doing and know you’re doing something good and that’s great.”

Brumfield was told the assembly was going to be about honoring the success his program had last year in state competition.