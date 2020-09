MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager is in serious condition after an ATV crash in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 5:45 PM Sunday on Spring Flood Road, just west of Goodman.

A 13-year-old girl from Rogers, Arkansas was driving an ATV when it went off the side of the road and flipped over.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.