Stormwater construction in Joplin may impact your commute

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s some construction that may impact your commute if you’re traveling through Joplin this week.

Stormwater construction along Illinois Avenue will cause a closure to traffic on Murphy Boulevard near 9th Street starting Tuesday, July 28.

This section of Murphy Boulevard creates a merge onto Illinois Avenue for northbound travelers and allows southbound drivers access to Campbell Parkway.

This closure will be in place through Monday, August 3 as crews continue work on the Stormwater improvements along Illinois Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured during this time so you may want to find an alternative route.