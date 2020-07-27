Stormwater construction in Joplin may impact your commute

Uncategorized

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s some construction that may impact your commute if you’re traveling through Joplin this week.

Stormwater construction along Illinois Avenue will cause a closure to traffic on Murphy Boulevard near 9th Street starting Tuesday, July 28.

This section of Murphy Boulevard creates a merge onto Illinois Avenue for northbound travelers and allows southbound drivers access to Campbell Parkway.

This closure will be in place through Monday, August 3 as crews continue work on the Stormwater improvements along Illinois Avenue.

Traffic will be detoured during this time so you may want to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories