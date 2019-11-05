Steve’s Trading Post – They have a large assortment of guns and ammo (103019)

Steve’s Trading Post
4324 S Main Street
Joplin, MO 64804
(417) 782-4867
Steve’s Trading Post is located at 4324 South Main St. in Joplin, MO (just north of I-44). We are proud to have the area’s largest showroom of new and used firearms and are an authorized dealer of Benelli, Glock, Browning, Kimber, STI, Sig Sauer, and Springfield Armory products. In addition to these high quality firearms, Steve’s Trading Post carries ammunition and reloading supplies, as well as holsters, scopes, and gun safes.
We also buy and sell gold, silver, and guns. Come by the store for a free appraisal and cash offer for gold and silver coins, jewelry, and bullion!
At Steve’s Trading Post, we are proud to carry a very wide variety of products:
- Guns
- Gun Safes – Liberty, Browning, and Stack-On
- Reloading Supplies
- Weapon Accessories
- Gold & Silver
- Gold Bars
- Coins
Hours of Operation:
Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm or Saturdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.