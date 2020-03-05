Steve Urie, Zone III Council Candidate

What do you think about Joplin’s downtown district?

How do you plan on getting Joplin’s younger generation involved with city politics?

If you had $1M to do whatever you wanted with the city, what would you do?

Why are you the best candidate?

Why are you running for Joplin City Council?

Steve Urie, Joplin City Council Candidate 2020

“My middle name has always been service.”

In this opening statement from a public forum held in February, Zone III candidate Steve Urie expresses a value near and dear to his hear: servant leadership.

A retired RN and pastor, Urie describes his platform with the same words he uses to describe himself: analytical, dedicated and trustworthy.

Urie is a devout member of several organizations including The Joplin Lions Club and the ADA Accessibility Comittee. He also considers himself an avid listener.

For more information on Urie’s campaign, visit his Facebook page: Steve Urie 4 Joplin City Council —Zone 3 2020.

Two candidates are going head-to-head in the Zone III seat race — Steve Urie and incumbent Phillip Stinnett. Voters will decide the winner on Election Day, April 7, 2020.

There are four other open seats on the Joplin City Council with a total of 11 candidates running.

Election Day is April 7, 2020.