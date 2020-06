TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The Kansas State Board of Education is planning to reopen Kansas public schools in August. But, according to the board, this means measures must be put in place to keep both students and staff healthy, and to prepare for another possible COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 700 volunteers, made up of educators, administrators, parents and community members, are creating recommendations for school districts on how best to reopen schools while still maintaining a normal school environment.