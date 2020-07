TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- The August 4 primary election is just around the corner. Leading up to the election, we will be getting answers from the candidates on topics that Kansans care about, including the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been nearly seven months since the first confirmed coronavirus case in Kansas. Since then, many tough decisions have been made at both the federal and state level. The Trump administration and congress have implemented travel restrictions in and out of the country. The federal government has also sent millions of dollars of aid to Kansas to be used for the coronavirus response.