TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- In honor of World Cancer Awareness Day, many cancer survivors, loved ones and medical providers gathered at the state Capitol to advocate for Medicaid Expansion.

Stephanie Barr was diagnosed with late-term breast cancer nearly 10 years ago. She was uninsured and terrified of the cost of treatment. Luckily, she qualified for a branch of Medicaid specifically for women with breast and cervical cancer.