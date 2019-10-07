Southwest City flooding causes damage to local businesses

Sunday’s flooding in Southwest City caused minor damage to businesses along Highway 43 including Southwest City Tire and J’s Drive-Thru Restaurant, which is located next to the Honey Creek bridge on Highway 43. According to the manager of the tire shop, Justin Christensen, the restaurant had about two feet of water, while the shop had only about one foot.

Monday, they were cleaning up mud and sand in the structures that was left over once the waters receded. Despite the big mess to clean up, they understand that things could have been much worse.

“We lost a few minor things, nothing too important that we won’t be able to replace or get back,” Christensen explained.

The tire shop was able to open for business Monday while the restaurant is expected to re-open within a few days.