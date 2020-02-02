Souper Bowl Saturday event encourages residents to enjoy free health screening

GROVE, Okla. — Northeast Oklahomans get free health screenings and enjoy soup as a part of a local hospital’s Souper Bowl Saturday.

Integris Grove Hospital puts on the annual event, bringing out hundreds of people.

Residents bought soup and received free health screenings, including getting their vital signs and bone density checked, dental screenings, and much more.

Souper Bowl Saturday is a fundraiser for the hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary Organization in Grove.

The group helps provide grants to the hospital and scholarships to caregivers.

Brandi Stewart, Chief Nursing Officer, says, “Some of our population here in Grove, they may not go in and see their physician regularly. So this is a way they can just come in do a screening and if something is not normal we can let them know; it may be something that goes unnoticed until there is actually an issue going on.”

Each year the event raises several thousands of dollars.

Stewart adds the Auxiliary is grateful for all who come out and support them each year.