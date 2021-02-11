Six NEO Riders Compete at ACRA Finals Rodeo

MIAMI, Okla. — Members of the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Rodeo Team recently competed at the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ACRA) Finals Rodeo in Tulsa, Okla., with three riders finishing the circuit first in the world.

With National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) rodeos postponed or canceled in the fall semester, many NEO riders competed as individuals on circuits like the ACRA, which is the circuit that includes Rodeo Miami, the reigning ACRA Rodeo of the Year. The ACRA Finals Rodeo took place on Jan. 22-24.

(Photo from left: Hannah Hugues, Mason Passmore, Brent Mibb, Mason Couch, Addee Carder, and Halle Tatham)

Leading the team was Sophomore Hannah Hughes, from Fort Scott, Kan. Her performance in breakaway roping earned her first in the average. The finish also placed her first in the world in breakaway roping in the year-end results.

Hughes was joined at the rodeo by the sophomore team roping pair of Mason Passmore and Brent Mibb. Pryor, Okla., native Mibb serves as the header for the team, while Rose, Okla., native Passmore serves as the heeler. They finished their season first-place in the ACRA.

NEO/OSU Pathways Senior Addee Carder from Miami, Okla., earned second in the average in breakaway roping. The weekend before, she took first in the IPRA International Finals Rodeo. Freshman Halle Tatham from Pryor joined Hughes and Carder in the breakaway roping, finishing top-ten in the year-end standings.

Bronaugh, Mo., Sophomore Mason Couch earned the title of ACRA Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year. The award comes after finishing the IPRA circuit ranked ninth and the ACRA circuit ranked fourth.

“It was very exciting to have 6 of the NEO Rodeo Team members qualify for the ACRA Rodeo Finals. To have three individuals win year-end titles, while being full-time college student-athletes is a huge accomplishment,” said NEO Rodeo Coach Kolby Ungeheuer. “I have high goals for all of them, and expect them to achieve great things this semester!”

The NEO Rodeo Team will begin its lightning season on Feb. 18, with the Northwestern Oklahoma State University rodeo in Alva, Okla. This will kick off a nine-rodeo journey to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

For more information about rode at NEO, contact Ungeheuer at Kolby.Ungeheuer@neo.edu.