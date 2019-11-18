Shawnee Tribe time capsule burial celebrates special milestone

MIAMI, Okla. — In celebration of the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Center’s one year anniversary, the tribe came together for several festivities.

The Kids Committee buried their time capsule on site at the center.

Filled inside the capsule were family photos and other memorabilia that will be opened 50 years from now.

There was also a stomp dance and dinner for all to enjoy.

Natalie Wadle of the Shawnee Tribe Cultural Museum says, “I think it will be nice to look back and kind of see what the Cultural Center was and what we accomplished in our first year. It’s also kind of nice to see an idea that the Kids Committee started kind of come to fruition.”

The Cultural Center’s future plans include preparing to unveil a new exhibit, which will open in March of 2020.