Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Four States Sunday morning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Four State area Sunday.

In Missouri, that includes Barry, barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, and Vernon Counties until noon.

In Southeast Kansas, counties under the watch are Bourbon, Cherokee, and Crawford counties until noon. Allen, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Woodson, and Wilson counties remain under a Watch until 10am.

For Northeast Oklahoma, Craig, Nowata, Osage, and Washington counties are under a Watch until 10am, along with many other Oklahoma counties out of the Four State region. A Watch has also been issued for Delaware, Mayes, and Ottawa counties until noon, as well as several other surrounding Oklahoma and Arkansas counties.

In Arkansas, Benton county is under a Watch until noon, as well.

Download our mobile app to be alerted when a severe storm is near you. For Apple, click here. For Android, click here.