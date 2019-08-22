SEK police search for man tied to Iola armed robbery

Police are currently searching for a man wanted for questioning in a reported armed robbery that took place in Iola on Wednesday.

The Chanute Police Department reported on their Facebook page Wednesday evening:

“Officers with The Chanute Police Department were asked to assist other law enforcement, in the search for an individual wanted for questioning in a reported armed robbery that took place in Iola Kansas earlier today. Law enforcement has identified a person of interest, Aaron Hutton, white male 5’9” 145 lbs, was last seen South of Humboldt near Petrolia wearing boxer shorts and black socks. A firearm has been recovered but he is still considered armed and dangerous. We ask that everybody make sure they have taken the keys out of their vehicles and lock them. If you see someone matching that description please call 911 and do not attempt to apprehend him yourself.

“Law Enforcement is also looking for a black or dark gray Subaru Forester tag number 987 KZS. If you see either the individual or the vehicle, please contact central dispatch at (620) 431-5768. Thank you for all your help.”

