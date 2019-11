It’s a beautiful day in Columbia as the Joplin Eagles football team is set to take on the DeSmet (St. Louis) Spartans for the Class 6 State Championship. The Eagles, led by Coach Curtis Jasper, are matching the Spartans’ 13-0 record for their first appearance at the state championship since 1984.

The game will kick off at 3:20 pm.

SCOREBOARD

DeSmet Spartans AT Joplin Eagles 0 12 2Q