(JASPER CO, Mo.) -- Joplin Police Department Wednesday evening traveled outside of the city limits in pursuit of a vehicle for good reason, to pick up a male subject wanted on a full US Extradition Warrant.*

"We responded to a call of suspicious activity," Sgt Dan Haskins tells Joplin News First. "When officers were in the area they saw a male who was wanted [on a full US Extradition Warrant], he got in the car and fled."