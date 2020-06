TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- With a second wave of COVID-19 expected to hit Kansas in the fall, there is a push to make sure polling locations are safe. Under the CARES Act, $400 million in federal funding has been dispersed to the states, specifically to be used for 2020 elections. Kansas received $4.6 million that will go towards reimbursing counties for voting related purchases, personal protective equipment and other voting safety measures.

All Kansas polling locations will receive a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit that includes face masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray. Counties should be receiving these kits this week. Disposable stylus pens will also be shipped to polls for voters to use if they don't want to touch the voting machine screen.