Richard Barnett is allowed to leave his D.C. jail cell; ‘we won,’ says attorney

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Atty said "he should be back home in Gravette by the end of the week"

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette man who participated in the January 6, Capitol riot, will be released from custody before his trial.

Richard Barnett, 60, is represented by the McBride Law Firm based in New York. He’s the man photographed inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“He will be released from custody in the next couple of days,” said Joseph McBride. “He should be back to his home in Gravette by the end of this week.”

The release comes with conditions:

Home detention; must remain at his Gravette home

Wear an ankle location monitor

Not allowed to possess firearms or any other weapons

Passport has been revoked and is not allowed to get a new one

Not allowed to travel outside of a 50-mile area from his Gravette home

No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection

Barnett has a court conference set for May 4.