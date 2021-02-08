Residential trash service not running today due to weather-related issues

JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic Services, the Joplin residential trash provider, has announced that it will not be completing their routes today, Monday, February 8, for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions. If trash service resumes Tuesday, Republic will be running the Monday routes and the schedule moves forward a day using Saturday for Friday routes.

Residents are encouraged to check the City’s website and Facebook page on Tuesday to learn if Republic could not resume service. Normally, when one day is missed, Saturday is used to complete the residential routes, but if two days are missed, Republic Services resumes their regular schedule for Joplin.

If it’s cancelled for Tuesday, then Republic’s Monday and Tuesday customers will have all of their trash picked up next week. This information will also be posted on local media outlets.

Republic and City officials stated that safety is a major concern and ask that residents be patient during these challenging weather conditions.

“Motorists are reminded that it is difficult for heavy trash trucks to stop on icy and snow-covered roads and alleys,” said Lynden Lawson, Public Works Assistant Director for Operations.

If the City has an announcement regarding a service or a closure due to bad weather, it is posted to the City’s Facebook page. Residents may call the Recycling Coordinator at 417-624-0820, ext. 501 when there is a question as to whether trash service will be delayed, or for any recycling, household hazardous waste and trash disposal issues.