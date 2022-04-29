WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A report out this week ranks the best public high schools in each state. It shows the top schools in Kansas are mainly in the northeast part of the state, with only three of the top 20 in the Wichita area.

U.S. News & World Report compiles the ranking of schools every year. The directory includes each school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready for college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40% of the score. Another 30% includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Kansas need at least 21 credits to graduate, including four English language arts, three history and government, three science, three math, one physical education, one fine arts, and six elective courses. A task force is currently considering changing those requirements.

Top 20 Kansas public high schools in 2022:

  1. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (Kansas City) – view report
  2. Blue Valley North (Overland Park) – view report
  3. Shawnee Mission East (Shawnee Mission) – view report
  4. Olathe Northwest (Olathe) – view report
  5. Blue Valley (Stilwell) – view report
  6. Blue Valley West (Overland Park) – view report
  7. Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park) – view report
  8. Andover Central (Andover) – view report
  9. Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park) – view report
  10. Northeast Magnet (Wichita/Bel Aire) – view report
  11. Lawrence Free State (Lawrence) – view report
  12. Rock Creek (St. George) – view report
  13. Mill Valley (Shawnee) – view report
  14. Manhattan (Manhattan) – view report
  15. Shawnee Mission South (Shawnee Mission) – view report
  16. De Soto (De Soto) – view report
  17. Andover (Andover) – view report
  18. Shawnee Mission Northwest (Shawnee Mission) – view report
  19. Olathe North (Olathe) – view report
  20. Holton (Holton) – view report

Top Wichita-area public high schools:

  1. Andover Centralview report
  2. Northeast Magnetview report
  3. Andoverview report
  4. Wichita Eastview report
  5. Hesstonview report
  6. Mulvaneview report
  7. Maizeview report
  8. Wellingtonview report
  9. Maize Southview report
  10. Goddard Eisenhowerview report

Top Topeka-area public high schools:

  1. Holtonview report
  2. Marais Des Cygnes Valleyview report
  3. Washburn Ruralview report
  4. Jefferson Westview report
  5. Shawnee Heightsview report
  6. Valley Fallsview report
  7. Jefferson County Northview report
  8. Topekaview report
  9. Jackson Heightsview report
  10. Perry Lecomptonview report

Top Lawrence-area public high schools:

  1. Lawrence Free Stateview report
  2. Lawrenceview report
  3. Baldwinview report
  4. Eudoraview report
  5. Lawrence Virtual Schoolview report

Top Manhattan-area public high schools:

  1. Rock Creekview report
  2. Manhattanview report
  3. Onagaview report
  4. Wamegoview report
  5. Junction Cityview report

In all, U.S. News & World Report ranked about 18,000 public high schools. To see its list of about 360 Kansas schools, click here.