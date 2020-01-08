Red Flag Warning From 1 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Joplin, Mo. – Gusty winds, warm temperatures, dry air, and sunny skies expected today have prompted the National Weather Service in Springfield, MO to post a Red Flag Warning of part of the Four States.

This Red Flag Warning is set for Barry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, and Newton counties in Missouri and Cherokee County in Kansas from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. this afternoon.

Southerly winds could gust beyond 30 MPH during the afternoon. Not only will it be breezy, but there will be very dry air and vegetation with no precipitation expected. While this will bring a very warm Wednesday, this is also weather that is suitable to spread fires rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommend today.

