Race Brothers has battery powered tools (111219)

Race Brothers Farm & Home
2309 Fairlawn Drive Carthage MO 64836 (417)358-3529 2310 W Kearney Springfield MO 65803 (417)862-4378 210 S Gwy 37 Monett MO 65708 (417)235-7739 For over 45 years, Race Brothers Farm and Home Supply of Springfield Missouri has been owned and operated by the DeForest family. Dedicated to providing the Ozarks with quality service and products, Craig and Roger DeForest continue to expand their business to surrounding areas. Race Brothers carries a complete line of farm and home supplies including clothing, electrical, plumbing, lawn and garden, outdoor power equipment, tools, truck accessories, pet supplies, cattle handling equipment, farm fencing, and toys. https://www.racebros.com/