Pursuit through 3 counties ends in the arrest of a man with U.S. Extradition warrants

Barton County, MO- November 18th, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a pursuit happening in Jasper County on Highway 43, and the driver was headed to their county and believed to be on drugs and in possession of illegal narcotics.

A deputy responded and saw the pursuit heading west on Highway 160 and was able to catch up to the vehicle in Liberal. The deputy continued the pursuit through the city limits, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Before entering the city of Liberal, schools were notified to go into lockdown to protect any children who might be out since school was in session. The pursuit ended up on NW 40th Road, which is a dead end, with a residence at the end. Deputies attempted to block the car’s path so that they would not enter the roadway again. But, the driver then decided to hit a patrol car, so the deputy tried to disable the vehicle at that point, using his own vehicle as the deputy feared that the suspect would place more lives in danger if he got back to the roadway.

The suspect was able to regain control of his vehicle and went west back towards Liberal, MO reaching speeds of 130mph. Deputies pursued the vehicle throughout rural Barton County and into Vernon County. In Vernon County, the suspect hit another dead end, and realized there was no way out, so he left his vehicle and fled on foot.

A K9 deputy was then deployed at that time, and when the suspect realized the K9 was in pursuit, he dropped to his knees and put his hands up. After the K9 was pulled back, deputies were able to make the arrest without incident.

Vernon County Deputies the arrived on scene and searched the car, finding narcotics and narcotic equipment. There was also a female passenger in the car at the time, and she has not been charged with a crime at this time.

The males suspect was arrested and identified as Shane Purdham. Police learned that Purdham had a U.S. Extradition warrant for a probation violation and a second warrant for assault, both of which were felony warrants.

Purdham was taken to the Vernon County jail where he is being held on his warrants. He was charged by the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney for the following: Resisting arrest by fleeing and putting people in danger. Assault in the 1st degree. Endangering the welfare of a child. Possesing a contoled substance, less than 35 grams, Property damage in the 1st degree.

His bond is set at $100,000.