Pompeo under review for recent trips to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Senator Robert Menendez (D) of New Jersey is asking for a review of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest trips to Kansas, saying they could be in violation of the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act of 1939 is a law that says federal employees, except for the President, Vice President, and a select few others, are not allowed to engage in certain political activity. This includes prohibiting federal employees from campaigning for office while working a federal job.

It has been speculated that Pompeo’s recent visits to Kansas are a sign that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate, however, Pompeo has not announced a campaign. Department of Political Science chair at Washburn University and political analyst, Bob Beatty, said even without a campaign, Pompeo could still be found in violation of the Hatch Act.

“You don’t have to be running for office, you can be laying the groundwork to be running for office,” said Beatty. “So under an interpretation of the Hatch Act, you can just be doing campaign-like activities to prepare to run and you could be violating it.”

Beatty said that Pompeo’s latest visit to Wichita with Ivanka Trump was likely one of the major causes behind this review. He said visiting businesses and schools and talking with local voters could be construed as someone campaigning for office as opposed to the job of Secretary of State.

This isn’t the first time that a Kansan has been under review. In 2012, Former Governor Kathleen Sebelius was found to have violated the Hatch Act while working as the Health and Human Services Secretary in the Obama administration. Sebelius made remarks during a speech urging the audience to vote for President Obama.