UPDATE: He has been found, just under 20 minutes later.

The Carl Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Samuel “Anthony” Shrum, 9 years old, blonde hair, possibly wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

He could possibly be riding a black bicycle with hot pink letters (Mongoose brand).

Last seen around 10:00 A.M. at C.J. Intermediate School.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please contact CJPD at 417-649-7070.