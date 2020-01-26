Pittsburg City and Commission leaders meet to discuss projects for the new year

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg City and Commission Leaders gather on their day off to collaborate on initiatives and projects for the coming year.

It was the annual Work Day where representatives from both the city and the commission met to get feedback on how they can better support one another and their town.

One of the topics discussed is the possibility of having a city owned electric utility.

City Manager, Daron Hall, says they’re still in the study phase and going over what the timeline and cost of the project could be.

While no formal decisions were made on Saturday, Hall says it’s always good to get everyone on the same page.

Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager, says, “[Saturday’s] a working day, so we’re not taking any action. It’s not a formal meeting in that sense; it’s just once a year we get together and the staff updates them on big initiatives we’re working on. We get their feed back on communication things they want back from us, so it’s just kinda idea sharing.”

Hall also says they always want to consider how citizens feel about different initiatives.

So, they talked about good ways to approach and connect with residents on what’s happening in their city.