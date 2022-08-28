The Pitt State Gorilla Volleyball team were down in Alaska competing in the Alaska Anchorage Classic.

They would split their first two matches on Friday. They fell to the Point Loma Lions 3-0. junior Janae Thurston led the way with 10 kills while Graduate Brianna Richard had 20 assists.

The Gorillas bounced back against the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps in their second match defeating them 3-1. Meg Auten had a huge match with 15 kills and 21 digs.

The classic continued yesterday, but the Gorillas would fall in both matches,

First, they played against Alaska Fairbanks in which they were defeated 3-0. Jayden Sanford and Janae Thurston led the way for the Gorillas with 10 kills each.

In their second matchup against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, they also fell 3-0. Richard continued her strong play with 23 assists to lead the team.

Next up for the Gorillas, they will be back at home when they host their Gorilla Challenge next weekend. the games will be played at John Lance/Whetzel Court.

On Friday they will play two matches. First, against New Mexico Highlands at 9 a.m. and then later in the day against Mary (ND) at 4:30 p.m.