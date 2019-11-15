Pitt State honors authors

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Published authors with a connection to Pittsburg State University are honored today

Eight Pitt State faculty and staff who have published books in the past year were recognized at the 36th annual University Authors Reception.

Several others who have been published in other ways, like creating procedural guidelines, were also honored.

Jorge Leon, Axe Library Learning and Outreach Librarian, said, “Some of our folks are experts in their field that are traveling internationally and nationally, and bringing that expertise and sharing it back out with not only the students, but the community.”

Dr. Casie Hermansson, English Professor, said, “I had three books come out in the course of the year, and so I’m taking it a little bit quiet at the moment. But I should have a few children’s books that are coming out over the next year as well. So, this time next year, I’ll hope to have about 8 children’s readers with Heinemann published.”

Displays set up in the lobby and first floor of the Axe Library on campus honor the authors, as well as editors, composers, and recording artists.