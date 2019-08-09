Pitt State football returns to action with first practice of season

PITTSBURG, KS — It’s back to work for the Pitt State football team.

Pitt State football took part in their first practice of the season Friday inside the Plaster Center, followed by conditioning test in the afternoon.

PSU was tabbed to finish third in the MIAA by the coaches and media in their respective media polls.

The Gorillas will return plenty of experience, with 11 All-MIAA performers coming back to the team.

The first few practices of the new season will take place without shoulder pads, but the first fully padded practice will take place Tuesday.

Players and coaches alike say their glad to be back on the field.

“My favorite part is just getting everybody out here, and running around, and going, and the enthusiasm, excitement, and just seeing everybody, you know,” Head coach Tim Beck said. “Because, like I said that is just what coaches do. They like to get on the field, and coach.”

“Just to get back out here and see the guys again, and finally put the cleats on, helmets, and get a little full speed reps in was very exciting today,” Webb City grad Kaden Roy said.

His teammate, offensive lineman Ryan Dodd, echoed Roy’s sentiment.

“We’ve been working all summer for this, and now the time has come,” Dodd said. “Everyone is excited and feeling good about the upcoming season. It felt really good today, and everybody was moving at a fast pace, making good on all of their assignments.”

Pitt State will open their season on the road against Central Oklahoma on Thursday, September 5.