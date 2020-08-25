Pierce City fields drastically different squad for 2020 season

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — This year, the Pierce City Eagles football team is going to look a lot different as so many members of last year’s squad have graduated, and that means that players on the team that haven’t necessarily had a lot of playing time in the past are expected to fill the gaps.

Brad Hocker, Pierce City head coach, says, “When you graduate such a big senior class and not being around them, it hurt a little bit. But at the same time, we had great attendance and camp and practice so we’re ready to go.”

Kyle Renkoski, senior wide receiver/tight end, says, “We’ve had to put in a lot of work because they left a lot of open spots for us to fill, but I think we put in enough work to fill those spaces pretty [well].”

The team is confident they’ve put in the work to stay competitive this season, but they’ll still be playing with something to prove.

Chanse Ford, senior running back, says, “I just think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people. The past few weeks, we’re learning. Friday we came out, we had ups and downs, but we’re out here to learn from our mistakes and come out and be better next week.”

Renkoski says, “A lot of people underestimate us this year. A lot of us have had to work hard to earn our positions the last three years, and this year we want to prove that we earned those positions and we weren’t just helping the upperclassmen the last couple years.”

The Eagles will kick off their season Friday against Lockwood.