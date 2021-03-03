Parsons man charged with felony animal cruelty after shooting dog

PARSONS, Kans. — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after shooting a dog in Parsons.

On Wednesday, around 8:58 AM the Parsons Police Department responded to a call that a man shot a dog at the 1400 block of South 12th Street in Parsons. The witness stated the person shot the animal and immediately left in a white SUV.

Arriving officers were able to collect video surveillance footage of the incident, showing a Miniature Schnauzer named “Zues” being shot by 28-year-old Parsons man, Jordan Thompson. In the video, law enforcement noted the dog was not provoked in anyway and that Thompson stalked the dog, shooting Zues in the hip and leg area.

Zues’ blood trail led to his residence a short distance away where officers found the dog alive but in shock.. Animal control was contacted and the Mini-Schnauzer was taken to the Parsons Animal Hospital for emergency care.

4-year-old “Zues” a Miniature Schnauzer found after being shot in Parsons is rescued

The suspect, Jordan Thompson, was located by PPD at his place of employment around 10:20 AM. During his arrest, Thompson stated he shot the dog because he claimed it bared its teeth at him. Thompson also said he contacted PPD numerous times about Zues specifically, however, a check of police records showed no calls existed.

Thompson was taken into custody for felony cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of criminal discharge of a firearm in city limits. Charges will be presented to the Labette County Attorney’s Office for review and charging. The firearm used in the incident was collected as well as a second firearm Thompson had on his person at the time of his arrest.

Cruelty to animals in this situation is a felony with a maximum penalty of up to one-year in prison with a maximum fine of up to $5,000.

The owner’s of Zues have been contacted and the dog at loose issue has also been addressed. They took responsibility and were cooperative during the investigation.

According to Commander Kyle Wiford, “There was probable cause to arrest Thompson based on the witnesses, video evidence, Thompson’s statements and the wounds to the victim dog. I shake my head with this kind of an inhumane act being committed by a human.”

“We hope these charges send a clear message to anyone who needs to hear it – this sort of conduct isn’t just wrong, it’s criminal,” said Sgt. Waylon Kepley.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “In policing we are confronted by a host of violent, egregious and inhumane acts. Pets are to receive guardianship and are the most vulnerable to abuse and cruelty. I was flabbergasted today when I heard about not just the illegal discharge of a handgun in the city limits by an irresponsible individual. I was shocked once I heard about the details of the shooting and how “Zues” a small dog was pursued by the Suspect and then shot with clear and precise intent.”

“Who would literally stalk and shoot “Zues,” a small 4-year-old dog?” said Spinks.

“I talked with Veterinarian Eva Dudek this afternoon,” said Spinks, “she had performed stabilizing surgery on the Zues’s hip and leg. The pooch had lost considerable blood, but Officers were able to transport the animal quickly to the Parsons Pet Hospital where surgery to stabilize the animal was done.”

According to Dudek, the Zues is being transferred to Kansas State University where it is scheduled for extensive surgery in the hopes that its hind leg can be saved. She estimates that surgery could easily cost the family $4,000.

“I’m hoping that we can help the family establish a Go Fund Me Account to assist them with cost of surgery,” said Dudek. “Zues was a young and fortunately strong dog that we hope can be saved from such a vile and heartless attack.”