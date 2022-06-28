MIAMI, Okla. – Miami Mayor Bless Parker was selected to serve on the Mayors Council of Oklahoma Board of Directors.

Parker was nominated at the Mayors Council of Oklahoma conference held on June 21 to serve as a Director of District 1.

“Serving on the Board of Directors is an incredible honor, and I appreciate the trust my fellow Mayors have in me,” Parker said.

The Mayors Council leads the way in providing a statewide impact on municipal issues, he said.

Parker has served as Miami’s mayor since May of 2020. He has worked for AT&T for 25 years and is the owner and operator of Mudville Internet, broadcasting Miami Wardog football, basketball, baseball, graduation, 8 Man Football, and soccer tournaments.

The Mayors’ Council of Oklahoma was formed in 1991 as a bipartisan organization to represent the concerns and views of the body of the state’s Mayors.