Ozark Christian College student killed in Kentucky car crash

A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of one Ozark Christian College student traveling through Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

At about 4:30 PM, the Kentucky State Police received numerous calls concerning a crash on Interstate 24 east of Eddyville.

A semi-truck traveling eastbound on the interstate rear-ended the van 19-year-old Jace Smothers was in.

This led to a collision with 11 other vehicles.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced Smothers dead at the scene.

Four others in the vehicle were injured, but they are all in stable condition.