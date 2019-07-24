Outlaws season comes to end with 3-1 loss to Jefferson City

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Jefferson City Renegades Tuesday night in the first round of the MINK League playoffs.

Jefferson City got off to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning on a sacrifice fly.

Joplin would have to wait for their bats to get going, tying things up in the 4th with a single into shallow right field.

But the Renegades regain the lead in the 7th, and never looked back. Holding the Outlaws to just one run in their win.

Jefferson City will move on to the MINK League South Championship Wednesday, taking on the top seeded Ozark.