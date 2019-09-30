Outdoor fitness equipment unveiled in southeast Kansas community

PARSONS, Kan. — Visitors to the Parsons Frisco Trail have something new to help keep them in shape.

The Parsons Recreation Commission just unveiled four new outdoor fitness equipment stops this weekend.

A leg press, a sitting and standing rotator, a chest press and lat pull machine, and a ski walker have been added to the trail near 10th and Broadway.

The City of Parsons installed the equipment last week.

A matching grant from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association and City of Parsons helped pay for the $6,000 project.

Ariana Bennett, Parsons Community Center Administrator, says, “It’s really exciting because we’ve had a lot of response from the community. As soon as the City of Parsons actually got done installing it, within 30 minutes, somebody walking the trail was already on it. I actually happened to be up here the next night also at a soccer practice, and I look over, and every machine has somebody on it.”

This completes just phase one of A Broader Vision.

Parsons hopes to add more equipment to the city in the coming years.