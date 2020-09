FAIRLAND, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a shooting death Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 P.M. Ottawa County authorities responded to a rural Fairland unknown disturbance.

Responding sheriffs discovered an adult female with a gun shot wound to the chest and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene.

OSBI has been requested to assist and at this time, on other information is available.

