Ottawa County Law Enforcement Benefit for Deputy in Need

Several Ottawa County Law Enforcement Agencies team up to help a fellow deputy in need.

Today a slow pitch softball tournament was held for Jesse Krewson

He is currently a Ottawa County Deputy and former Fairland police officer.

He recently had his leg amputated as a result of a medical complication.

So to raise money— the benefit brought out 8 teams playing against each other.

Some of the agencies represented include Fairland Police & Fire, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Miami Police Department.

“Honestly, I’m just amazed at all the people that’s come out to support me. I can’t believe their is so many people that showed up. We all come here to have a good time. We’ve always been a family so we always help each other out we always have.” said Jesse Krewson, Ottawa County Deputy

“They had to pay entry fees, they have been donating money. They have been buying food and drinks.It’s very refreshing and uplifting to know when one of our own is in need that everybody comes running.” said Aaron Richardson, Fairland Police Chief

Krewson adds funds collected from today will help him pay for his new prosthetic leg he is expected to get soon.

The agencies plan on having another other benefit for him in the Fall.

The Quapaw Nation Department of Public Safety won the tournament.