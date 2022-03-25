KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The father of a 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, girl was sentenced Friday to nearly three decades for his role in her murder.

A Wyandotte County judge sentenced Howard Jansen III to 29 years in prison Friday. The sentencing came a month after Jansen pleaded “no contest” to second-degree murder and abuse of a child.

The plea and sentence were part of a deal with prosecutors. Jansen originally faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter, Olivia.

According to prosecutors, Jansen and his girlfriend Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick falsely reported the 3-year-old missing in July 2020. The report triggered an AMBER Alert before Kansas City, Kansas, police found Olivia’s body near South 34th Street and Steele Road.

Prosecutors say Olivia was dressed in pajamas and had severe bruising on her face. An autopsy later determined that Olivia had suffered a brain bleed before her death.

Kirkpatrick has already been sentenced to 376 months, or 31 years and 3 months, in prison for her role in Olivia’s death.