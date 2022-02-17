TULSA, Okla. – A Claremore woman charged with hitting a child with a vehicle who was trying to prevent her from driving under the influence of illegal drugs pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.

Ashley Nicole Blizzard, 33, pled guilty to child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country. The incident occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation and the two children are Eastern Shawnee Tribe citizens.

“Ashley Blizzard acted recklessly when she placed two children in harm’s way while driving under the influence,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Blizzard struck an 11-year-old child by striking him with her vehicle. The child was trying to stop Blizzard from driving under the influence with a 2-year-old child in her vehicle. Blizzard admitted she drove the vehicle while under the influence of illegal substances while the unrestrained toddler was sitting on top of a broken methamphetamine pipe in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Rogers County Sheriff’s deputies took her into custody after finding her license was revoked and locating drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Johnson said.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan will sentence Blizzard on June 14. The plea calls for a four-year prison sentence. Johnson said.